Fed up with $2,000 machines that die in years, buyers say one no-frills washer still rules in 2026

"The build quality is just a different level compared to all these new machines with fancy screens that break after warranty expires."

If you've been shopping for a new washer and dryer lately, you've probably run into the same frustrating question showing up all over online buying forums in 2026: Is there still a laundry set actually built to last?

That was the mood in a recent Reddit thread on r/BuyItForLife, where one fed-up user — dealing with a dead Samsung set left behind by the previous owners — asked for basic machines without wireless features or touch panels, along with easy-to-find replacement parts.

The thread drew hundreds of comments from people comparing brands, sharing repair stories, and debating what "buy it for life" even means in today's appliance market.

The strongest favorite overall? Speed Queen.

What shoppers are saying

Among the Reddit users who are focused on aspects like durability and simple controls, Speed Queen came up again and again as the closest thing to an old-school laundry set.

Several commenters in the thread described it as the go-to choice for buyers who want machines that feel basic in the best possible way. That said, not everyone agreed that the brand is flawless. Another said they've had to repair family members' Speed Queen units after about 7 or 8 years.

Miele also had plenty of passionate supporters in the thread. Commenters praised the brand's quality and longevity, though some noted trade-offs such as smaller capacity and pricier parts.

LG, meanwhile, emerged as a more budget-friendly middle-ground option. Multiple posters said the company's washers and dryers — especially front-load models — tend to perform better than its reputation in other appliance categories might suggest.

In the thread, many shoppers no longer assumed a washer and dryer would last 20 years or more. Six to eight years was often treated as the new normal for mainstream machines.

Why shorter appliance lifespans matter

Washer and dryer sets are expensive and a pain to replace, so when they break after just a few years (or even months!), the financial hit can feel especially brutal.

While good washers start under $1,000, that brutality is particularly true for shoppers staring at price tags in the $2,000 to $3,000 range. Spending that much on an appliance set only to replace it a few years later feels wasteful on multiple levels.

Luckily, Consumer Reports' top pick, the LG WM4000HWA, typically goes for under $1,000 and is also a Green Choice for efficiency. CR did also rate Speed Queen and Miele models highly, but they each go for over $2,000. All are high-efficiency models, so LG's was only projected to save about a dollar or two per year in Consumer Reports' estimates.

A lot of commenters in the Reddit post also zeroed in on growing frustration with internet-connected appliances. Many said they actively avoid smart features because they add complexity, create more potential failure points, and may stop being useful if software support disappears.

Even some users who liked newer connected models said they still preferred machines that work perfectly well without ever being connected to the internet. Generally, the only big advantage to WiFi for a washer or dryer is receiving notifications for the sake of reminders or to start a load on a delay, so while it's a step up from the pointlessness of some connected appliances, it's far from essential and may incur additional energy usage or lead to more ways to stop working one day.

Longer-lasting appliances can help reduce waste, while efficient front-load machines may use less water and be gentler on clothing over time.

What to look for if you want a washer and dryer that lasts

First things first: Repairability

Commenters repeatedly recommended looking for models with widely available replacement parts, simple controls, and service manuals that are easy to find online. That was one of the biggest reasons people kept circling back to Speed Queen.

Next up: Washer style

Some users still preferred top-loaders for their simplicity. Others argued that modern front-loaders clean extremely well, use less water, and are easier on fabrics. Capacity matters too, especially for big households or anyone regularly washing comforters and bulky bedding, since some smaller premium machines may not be realistic for every home.

Lastly: Optional smart features (keyword: optional)

Several LG owners said they were happy with connected machines because the internet features were optional, not required. Optional connectivity came up as a middle ground among price, durability, and convenience.

As one commenter put it, "Speed Queen with click click click control knob."

And one Miele fan summed up the frustration in the thread: "The build quality is just a different level compared to all these new machines with fancy screens that break after warranty expires."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.