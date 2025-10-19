Shopper sparks envy with photo of vintage item discovered at Goodwill: 'My jaw dropped'

Every once in a while, a thrift shopper comes across a true hidden treasure with surprising value. That's exactly what happened when one lucky Goodwill customer discovered a Bernina 1130 sewing machine sitting quietly on a shelf — with a $30 price tag.

Unassuming at first glance, the vintage machine turned out to be a legendary model beloved by sewing enthusiasts for its craftsmanship, reliability, and history.

"My jaw dropped when I saw this on the shelf the other night at Goodwill for $30," the shopper wrote on Reddit. "It even has all of the original feet attachments and accessories."

Although the thrifter was initially "disheartened" to see the machine had a European plug, they decided to take a chance, buying both the Bernina and a voltage converter. After giving the sewing machine a "good cleaning and oiling," the buyer says it now "works like a dream."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Bernina 1130 sewing machine was first produced in the mid-1980s and was the first computerized sewing machine by the brand. The machine is somewhat of a legend in sewing spaces, with a reputation as a "workhorse."

Production of the Bernina 1130 ended in 1989, making replacement parts difficult to find. Still, finding one in working condition for just $30 is an incredible deal. On resale marketplaces, the Bernina 1130 with its original accessories typically sells for about $700. Modern machines from Bernina range in price from $1,499 to $24,999.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

By choosing a secondhand sewing machine instead of buying new, this shopper didn't just score a rare find — they also made a choice that's better for the planet. Manufacturing new electronics — including sewing machines — requires large amounts of mined materials, energy, and other resources that contribute to planet-warming pollution. Opting for a used machine instead helps avoid that environmental impact entirely, all while keeping a perfectly functional product out of the landfill.

With a little cleaning, oiling, and a simple charging adapter, this particular thrifter brought their thrifted Bernina back to life — proof that older, well-built products can continue to perform with a bit of care.

Thrifting at secondhand stores, yard sales, and estate sales helps support a circular economy — one where items are reused, repaired, and resold rather than discarded. It's an approach — and overall lifestyle — vital to the health of our planet.

Fortunately, the popularity of thrifting is on the rise, especially among younger generations. The Association of Resale Professionals reports that 62% of Gen Z and millennial shoppers look for an item secondhand before buying new. And the benefits go beyond sustainability — thrifters save an average of $1,700 a year by choosing pre-owned products.

Of course, the rewards of thrifting aren't just financial or environmental. On any given trip, you may end up finding a crafter's dream product that will make the internet jealous. And that's priceless.

"Those that know....know," one commenter wrote in response to the Reddit post. "Great find."

"I own this machine! Great find," another Redditor commented. "I've had mine for over 25 years and it still works great!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.