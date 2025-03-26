Homeowner sparks debate after sharing image of annoying obstacle interfering with quest to achieve the perfect yard: 'It's very hard to eliminate'

Many of us take enormous pride in our lawns and gardens. We meticulously groom and maintain them so they can thrive. That's why it can be incredibly frustrating when an invasive plant or weed comes in and wreaks havoc.

A desperate gardener recently took to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit to ask the online community for advice about invasive Bermuda grass in their yard. They explained that when their husband mowed the lawn, if he couldn't get the Bermuda grass, he would leave it, which allowed it to spread exponentially.

Under the picture of the Bermuda grass, they explained that they plan on installing native plants in the yard. "Would the native plants smother it, or would I still need to weed it out?" They go on to ask, "I'm against herbicides, but should I just bite the bullet and do it?"

Bermuda grass is an invasive weed that can be very hard to control. Left unchecked, it can spread rapidly and make lawns incredibly hard to manage.

The benefits of installing a native plant lawn are enormous. One such advantage is that they do help control the spread of invasive plant species. They also require much less water, which drastically lowers your water bills. Native plant lawns also don't need as much maintenance as traditional lawns. That lowers landscaping bills and gives you more free time.

But the benefits go beyond just the personal. The environmental benefits are also tremendous. Native plant lawns attract pollinators. And pollinators ensure that plants reproduce. This means they are essential to the health of our ecosystems and keep our food supply thriving.

There are many options when considering native plant lawns. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all attractive options. And even a partial lawn replacement can make a significant difference. If you are interested in planting a native lawn, check out this helpful guide.

Commenters on the original post couldn't pretend that it was going to be easy to get rid of the Bermuda grass.

One said, "It's very hard to eliminate without herbicides. In fact, it's tough with herbicides."

Another offered some advice to the OP, who is in Zone 6B in the Midwest: "I just dug mine out. It was a pain, but was quicker than waiting for it to die off … Just add native ground cover that's suitable for your location."

