Homeowner shares video of beautiful garden feature that serves crucial purpose: 'This is gorgeous'

A video showing a breathtaking natural garden got a lot of love online.

A TikTok account, Charlie Brown's lifestyle (@charliebroen_2u), posted a long clip of their stunning outdoor space. It showed a wide array of plant species, rock arrangements, and pools of trickling water, making for a serene atmosphere. You can even hear birds tweeting in the background.

The video shows what many people would consider their dream garden, and it's all thanks to native plants and intentional landscaping.

This space incorporates aspects of rain gardens, rock gardens, and native gardens. The diverse features help collect and store rainwater for healthy soil and natural watering. This can also help prevent rainwater runoff, which can cause storm drains to overflow and lead to floods. Plus, you get to save money on water bills.

A native-plant yard needs less maintenance than a traditional, manicured lawn. That means you don't have to spend hours mowing and weeding. The native plants mostly take care of themselves, so you can just enjoy the fun parts of gardening.

Native plants also don't require pesticides and herbicides, so you can save money on gardening supplies and stay away from those harmful chemicals. A few native plants can mean more money in your wallet and less time and energy spent on tough chores.

These natural outdoor spaces also benefit the local ecosystem. Pollinators need native plants for food, and they're vital to the reproduction of 75% of flowering plants and 35% of food crops worldwide. Without them, humans could suffer food shortages.

Creating a native yard is a lovely way to help the local ecosystem and curate a beautiful space. Beyond pollinators, these gardens also support other critters by giving them food, water, and habitats.

Other TikTokers were wowed by the poster's garden.

One commenter wanted tips to use for their own space, saying, "This is beautiful! What plants do you have planted here? Working on a rain garden currently."

Another person wrote, "This is gorgeous!"

And someone else declared, "Beautiful!! I would never be inside."

