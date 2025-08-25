Baffled homeowner receives firsthand HVAC recommendations after deciding to ditch window unit: 'It's a lot of money saved over the years'

The days of lugging around heavy window-mounted air conditioners will soon be a thing of the past for one savvy Redditor.

That's because the user is upgrading their cooling system, according to a post in r/askportland. And if they follow advice from commenters — and go with a heat pump — they can address costly home heating with the same unit.

The scoop

A heat pump is an efficient upgrade from aging, energy-hogging HVAC systems, and especially from heavy AC units. They use pressurized refrigerants to absorb and transport warm air inside or outside, depending on the season. There are a variety of models, including popular ductless mini splits, that provide solutions for most circumstances, according to Energy Star.

Finding the right tech can make for a head-scratching experience. Fortunately, Mitsubishi is a trusted brand that can help you identify the right option for a cozy 800-square-foot space, or a much larger home. Mitsubishi's expert team can connect you with pro installers in your area and provide other crucial advice.

If the Redditor replaces their 10-year-old furnace, along with the AC, they could maximize the heat pump's capabilities.

"After years of dragging a giant window AC unit in and out, we're pulling the trigger on whole house AC," the user posted.

How it's helping

It's not just about cooling. Heat pumps reduce the energy needed for heating by up to 75%. That's important, as about 52% of a home's power is used to provide heat and AC, all according to government data.

Action ASAP can mean thousands of dollars in savings, as up to $2,000 in heat pump tax credits expire on Dec. 31. This Old House listed systems as costing between $1,500 and $15,000 — depending on size, type, and other factors.

As for value, Rewiring America estimated that average homes will save between $400 and $1,000 annually by upgrading.

The tech is also a boon for the planet, as the greatly improved efficiency reduces power draw from dirty energy sources. Experts from NASA and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have linked burning dirty energy sources to greater risks for extreme weather and record-setting heat waves. Some places may even become uninhabitable, according to the space agency.

Gas and oil furnaces, especially aging ones, can also leak deadly carbon monoxide if they are not properly serviced, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

If you weren't thinking about an AC upgrade before now, the United Nations has more motivation for looking into it. The organization added that July 2025 was the third-hottest seventh month on record. July 2023 and 2024 were the only ones with higher mercury readings.

What everyone's saying

The Reddit post drew a generous amount of comments from energy savers.

"We switched to a heat pump and love it," one user wrote.

Another added: "Our heat pump crushes it."

"It's a lot of money saved over the years, primarily through heating costs though," another noted.

