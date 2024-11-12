Homeowner grows curious after neighbors make noticeable changes to their yard maintenance: 'Wish I would have done it sooner'

A homeowner recently posted on Reddit asking about the benefits of using an electric lawn mower and gave owners the chance to extol the virtues of switching to the more environmentally friendly option for lawn care.

"I'm noticing a lot of my neighbors are using electric lawn mowers now," the poster said on r/lawncare, "How would you rate them? Are they worth it?"

The comments pointed out the practical benefits of switching to an electric mower over a gas-powered one.

"Less noisy. No [need for] gas runs [in] case you forget. No maintenance besides keeping the blade sharp," one commenter said.

"Easier to store during off season. They can be hung up, twisted, placed upside down, or anything else you want to do with them," said another. "Just put the batteries inside the house."

Switching to an electric lawn mower is the smart, environmentally sensible choice. Unlike the combustion engines in cars, which have made major advances in their environmental impact despite still being bad for the planet, most "non-road" engines are incredibly harmful to the environment.

According to the EPA, a single gas-powered lawnmower emits as much carbon dioxide in an hour as a car driving 45 miles. In fact, according to the same report, gas-powered lawn equipment accounts for 4 percent to 5 percent of all planet-warming gas pollution in the United States each year. Getting an electric mower is a great step to help cool our planet, and that's setting aside the practical benefits of easier maintenance, less noise, and better storage. Brands like Ryobi and Ego have made the market even more affordable, and not having to keep paying for gas will have a positive impact on your wallet as well.

"It's much more practical than a gas mower depending on the size of your yard," one commenter noted. "For mine it works perfect, no maintenance, batteries last 4 mows at least. Wish I would have done it sooner."

