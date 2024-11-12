  • Home Home

Homeowner grows curious after neighbors make noticeable changes to their yard maintenance: 'Wish I would have done it sooner'

"It's much more practical."

by Sam Westmoreland
"It's much more practical."

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner recently posted on Reddit asking about the benefits of using an electric lawn mower and gave owners the chance to extol the virtues of switching to the more environmentally friendly option for lawn care. 

"I'm noticing a lot of my neighbors are using electric lawn mowers now," the poster said on r/lawncare, "How would you rate them? Are they worth it?" 

The comments pointed out the practical benefits of switching to an electric mower over a gas-powered one. 

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🔘 Mowing the lawn 🏡

🔘 Controlling weeds 🌿

🔘 Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

🔘 I don't have a yard 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Less noisy. No [need for]  gas runs [in] case you forget. No maintenance besides keeping the blade sharp," one commenter said.

"Easier to store during off season. They can be hung up, twisted, placed upside down, or anything else you want to do with them," said another. "Just put the batteries inside the house." 

Switching to an electric lawn mower is the smart, environmentally sensible choice. Unlike the combustion engines in cars, which have made major advances in their environmental impact despite still being bad for the planet, most "non-road" engines are incredibly harmful to the environment. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

According to the EPA, a single gas-powered lawnmower emits as much carbon dioxide in an hour as a car driving 45 miles. In fact, according to the same report, gas-powered lawn equipment accounts for 4 percent to 5 percent of all planet-warming gas pollution in the United States each year. Getting an electric mower is a great step to help cool our planet, and that's setting aside the practical benefits of easier maintenance, less noise, and better storage. Brands like Ryobi and Ego have made the market even more affordable, and not having to keep paying for gas will have a positive impact on your wallet as well.

"It's much more practical than a gas mower depending on the size of your yard," one commenter noted. "For mine it works perfect, no maintenance, batteries last 4 mows at least. Wish I would have done it sooner."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x