HVAC expert urges homeowners to ditch their aging heating systems: 'What if it could save your life?'

Your home's HVAC system may be doing more than heating your space — it could be harming your health.

A video from clean energy marketplace EnergySage outlines how traditional gas-powered HVAC systems are "sneaky little pollution machines" and how upgrading to a heat pump can benefit your home, your health, and the environment.

In the video, EnergySage senior researcher Kristina Zagame explains that electrifying your home with a heat pump can be "shockingly" good for your health.

"Typically, we're motivated to upgrade to energy-efficient appliances to save ourselves time and money — but what if it could save your life?" Zagame asks in the video. "I know that sounds so dramatic, but it's not that far-fetched."

As EnergySage highlights, gas-powered HVAC systems release harmful pollutants like carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide into your home. Long-term exposure to these toxins has been linked to serious health issues like lung disease, leukemia, diabetes, decreased lung development in children, and even early death. Short-term exposure to these toxins can cause dizziness, headaches, nausea, and more.

That's a whole lot of bad news for your health. But thankfully, heat pumps provide a healthier and more sustainable alternative to these traditional HVAC systems without sacrificing performance.

"Heat pumps can reduce people's exposure to leaking pollutants like carbon monoxide," Anna Keleher, senior advisor at the Behavioural Insights Team, says in the video. "They can also increase indoor air quality by adding air filtration."

Heat pumps extract heat from the air, water, or ground outside, concentrating it for use inside during the winter months. The electric system also cools your home in warmer months with a process similar to an air conditioner or refrigerator.

Citing a 2024 Rewiring America study, EnergySage reports that swapping to electric heat pumps and other electric household appliances would lead to 3,400 fewer premature deaths, 1,300 fewer hospital visits, 220,000 fewer asthma attacks, and 670,000 fewer days of "reduced activity or missed work" per year.

Electrifying U.S. homes would also lead to $40 billion in health benefits every year, per the study. And that's without even considering the notable drop in household bills for those who switch to electric appliances. Carbon Switch observed that heat pumps can save homeowners up to $1,000 on energy bills each year, depending on home location and size.

Heat pumps, however, do take an upfront investment. EnergySage reports that the average heat pump costs more than $20,000 to purchase and install. But current government rebates through the Inflation Reduction Act can help lower that cost for eligible homeowners. In 2023, the median cost to install a new heat pump was $16,025 after government rebates. In some states, like Florida, the post-rebate median cost was $8,700.

For those wanting to install a heat pump, finding localized advice from trustworthy professionals can be difficult. But there are some great tools to help you pick an efficient system that works for your home — and your wallet. Mitsubishi Electric, for example, can connect you with local trained professionals in its trusted network who will help you install a heat pump. And EnergySage can help you price heat pump options for your particular needs.

But you may want to act fast — money-saving IRA incentives may not be around forever. President Donald Trump has suggested plans to dismantle the IRA, which could reduce or eliminate government incentives for clean energy home upgrades. Though major changes to the law would require an act of Congress, it's a good idea to take advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later given the uncertain future of the legislation.

