A bear kept raiding compost until one homeowner peed around it, and video shows it walk by

"Weekly pee updates a couple of times a week and no more."

A backyard compost pile kept attracting an unwelcome visitor — until one homeowner tried a startlingly simple fix.

In a video shared online, a bear appears to stroll right past the area after the poster said they marked it with urine.

What happened?

Alongside the video, the original poster described the result this way: "This video shows her walking on by, because I peed on it. Not even a closer look. (The compost is to the right of the screen just out of view). Success!!"

They later explained in the comments, "FWIW — she was digging in for fruit scraps. Weekly pee updates a couple of times a week and no more!"

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

The thread on Reddit quickly filled with amused reactions and similar stories.

One commenter wrote, "Pee is always the solution."

Why does it matter?

For many gardeners, composting is one of the easiest ways to cut food waste and build healthier soil, but it can also create challenges when fruit scraps and other food remnants attract animals.

That can be especially stressful in areas where bears, raccoons, or other wildlife regularly roam through neighborhoods.

Growing food at home can help save money on produce, and many gardeners say homegrown fruits and vegetables taste better than store-bought options.

Time spent gardening can also support mental well-being and add more physical activity to daily life.

The challenge is protecting those benefits without creating new problems. A raided compost pile can mean a mess, lost material, and concern about bringing large animals too close to people, pets, or homes.

What can I do?

Animal deterrence often starts with reducing attractants and trying low-cost, chemical-free strategies first.

For composters, that can mean being careful about what goes into the pile, burying fresh food scraps deeper, avoiding especially tempting items in areas with frequent wildlife activity, and keeping the area tidy.

When paired with a garden, compost can improve soil and support stronger harvests, which can lower grocery bills over time while producing fresher, better-tasting food.

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