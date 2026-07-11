After years in labs, 12 beagles reach Canada foster homes and feel grass, sunlight, and safety

"A lot of times we actually had to lift them out of the crate. They didn't come out on their own."

After spending years in research facilities, a dozen beagles were suddenly enjoying the ordinary things many dogs experience: grass underfoot, warm sunlight, and the possibility of feeling safe again.

The Beagle Alliance shared images and videos of these adorable dogs' big moments.

The group brought 12 former laboratory beagles into Canada after volunteers traveled to Wyoming to collect them from Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary, according to Steinbach Online, a Manitoba news outlet.

The outlet described Kindness Ranch as North America's largest sanctuary for retired research animals.

Steinbach Online also reported that foster families from Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario met the dogs at a June 27 "beagle release" event.

One beagle left with a Wisconsin foster family during a stop in Minneapolis, while the remaining 11 crossed into Manitoba and were matched the following day.

These first introductions can be especially emotional for the beagles and the new owners, especially when the dogs arrive frightened and uncertain about everything around them.

"This particular group was very scared," Beagle Alliance Executive Director Lori Cohen told Steinbach Online. "... A lot of times we actually had to lift them out of the crate. They didn't come out on their own."

But these dogs warmed up to life's new wonders, enjoying the sun, the grass, and their new companions.

About half the dogs came from a laboratory Cohen did not identify. The others were released after a public investigation led to the closure of a Colorado research facility, the outlet reported.

Former lab dogs often need a different kind of care than most rescue animals because their backgrounds are so unlike those of typical dogs.

According to Steinbach Online, The Beagle Alliance said its partnership with Kindness Ranch has helped about 150 former research dogs begin new lives.

Now, the group is helping foster families arrange veterinary care, training, and other support while also advocating for legal reforms.

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