Beachfront homeowner moves entire house inland after watching nearby homes collapse

"Given the current rate of sea level rise they'll be doing this again in probably a decade, if not less."

A recent video from AccuWeather, later shared on Reddit, highlights a stark sign of worsening coastal erosion, showing a homeowner relocating a beach house farther inland after neighboring properties were lost to the ocean.

The post has picked up thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, with viewers stunned by the massive home moving across the sand.

What happened?

The video, which gained traction on the subreddit r/damnthatsinteresting, shows an entire beachfront house being relocated away from the shoreline, highlighting the escalating danger facing coastal property owners.

(Click here to watch the video if it doesn't appear.)

The video was captured by Jenni Koontz in North Carolina's Outer Banks, where homes have recently collapsed into the Atlantic because of erosion and storm damage.

In the comments, users discussed the high cost of relocating homes on trailers, noting that the process can cost over six figures depending on the size and distance of the move.

Several commenters said that the expense can still be preferable to losing the home entirely.

Why does it matter?

The video highlights a growing problem along the East Coast: the shoreline is being altered and swallowed by the sea at a faster rate than it has in the past. While coastal erosion has long been a problem, especially in the Outer Banks, warming ocean temperatures have seen more and more of the coast disappear, and homeowners can't keep up, resulting in more and more homes disappearing.

Coastal communities are working to slow the encroaching ocean, but for many homes, the help won't be enough, or won't come in time.

What are people saying?

Some in the comment section noted that a short move inland will not stop the issue completely.

"Now it will collapse in 10 years instead," one user wrote.

"It doesn't look like there's much elevation in that location, given the current rate of sea level rise they'll be doing this again in probably a decade, if not less," another agreed.

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