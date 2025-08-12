Couple shares unique home offering incredibly high standard of living: 'An urban lifestyle without the urban density'

The homes are a chance to live sustainably without paying the steep prices usually associated with eco-friendly housing.

ReGen Homes is building eco-conscious townhomes in British Columbia that promote sustainable living while meeting future homeowners' needs, reported the Vancouver Sun.

Cameron Cope founded the company. His childhood, spent surrounded by nature on Salt Spring Island, and his later work as a carpenter, shaped his vision for homes that support people and the planet.

ReGen Homes addresses climate challenges through its building practices. Its newest project, Chickadee Lane, features eight three-story townhomes that adhere to zero-emission, Built Green Platinum standards.

Every home includes six solar panels and heat pumps powered entirely by renewable electricity, eliminating the need for dirty fuels.

ReGen Homes' residents know firsthand that installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, as it can reduce their energy costs to zero. EnergySage's free service makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers. Users can save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Each residence features triple-pane windows and extra insulation to maximize energy efficiency. Upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump can also help you save nearly $400 a year on energy costs, and Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable heat pump.

Cope's company carefully selects infill development sites in walkable neighborhoods near transit options. The townhomes include details like eight-foot garage doors to accommodate outdoor gear, which is important for active residents who enjoy British Columbia's bike trails.

Biodiverse elements are also incorporated into the design. Birdhouses, garden boxes, and shared green spaces create habitats for local wildlife within the urban setting. The homes also feature locally-manufactured materials to reduce shipping pollution.

These homes offer a chance to live sustainably without the steep prices often associated with eco-friendly housing. For residents Dan Dale and Fiona Francis, an environmental economist and marine biologist, the environmentally focused features align perfectly with their values.

"It will be an urban lifestyle without the urban density, and not having to hop in our car all the time will be nice," Francis said of her new home.

