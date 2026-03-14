This Bay Area program is giving homeowners up to $10,000 to 'break up' with outdated appliances: 'Putting money on the table'

Thanks to a grant program in Northern California, upgrading your home with an energy-efficient heat pump is now more affordable.

As Hoodline reported, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District launched the Clean HEET initiative to encourage homeowners to replace wood and pellet stoves and fireplaces with electric heat pumps. Hoodline said the agency is "putting money on the table for anyone ready to break up with their wood or pellet stove."

In the Bay Area, you can apply for the grant until July 14. Eligible homeowners can receive up to $10,500 for their heat pump upgrades.

No matter where you live, TCD's HVAC partner Mitsubishi can help you understand your heat pump options and reduce your energy costs with a new, energy-efficient HVAC system.





This Clean HEET funding stands out for the amount of money available to qualifying households.

The base grant amounts support heat pump replacements in the $3,000-6,500 range. However, you can get an additional $3,000 for a second qualifying device or $4,000 if you are a low-income household.

The goal of this grant program is to reduce localized fine particle pollution in the Bay Area. Wood-burning appliances are notorious for releasing significant amounts of pollution and causing adverse health effects. Fortunately, cleaner electric heating options are available through modern heat pump technology.

An added benefit of heat pumps is that you can save money on monthly utility costs and protect yourself from increasing energy rates.

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Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Here are some ways you can get started with an energy-efficient HVAC upgrade for your home.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Homeowners often choose Palmetto because its HVAC leases start at $99 per month and include 12 years of maintenance.

When you pair a new HVAC system with solar panels, you drive your utility costs even lower. TCD partner EnergySage helps people find affordable solar systems for their budgets and save up to $10,000 on installations.

Meanwhile, the free Palmetto Home app connects you with up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home efficiency upgrades.

Bay Area cities such as San Mateo have been promoting the Clean HEET grants on social media. The Bay Area Air District also hosted an informational webinar for contractors to learn how to participate in the grant program and offer rebates and incentives to their customers.

"After a frigid winter and with hot summers ahead, now is a great time to upgrade to an electric heat pump," the district wrote in an Instagram post. "In one modern system, they provide efficient cooling in the summer and reliable, even heat in the winter."

"Good reminder," a Facebook user commented on a post about the dangers of wood smoke and the purpose of the program.

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