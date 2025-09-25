Wife of firefighter issues PSA about little-known fire hazard lurking in countless homes: 'No one has told you this, so I will'

Homemaker Jess (@firewifejess) recently demonstrated a vital fire risk in the home with the help of a chicken tender.

The scoop

"No one has told you this, so I will," she wrote in the title of the video.

"These things will catch your house on fire and burn it to the ground," she says while pointing a chicken finger to a bathroom fan.

Jess said that bathroom fans often accumulate dust, which can act as kindling if there's an electrical short or heat accumulation from the motor. This can feed fire into the attic, where there isn't always a fire detector.

While Jess' warning is anecdotal, based on the experience of her firefighter husband, there have been studies on the issue. One report from the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission identified at least 497 fires started by bathroom vents over a 20-year period.

Jess recommended routinely checking bathroom fans for dust and cleaning them out.

How it's helping

Besides avoiding the obvious safety risks of fires, cleaning these fans can also improve air circulation and improve health in the home. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "Inadequate ventilation can increase indoor pollutant levels by not bringing in enough outdoor air to dilute emissions from indoor sources and by not carrying indoor air pollutants out of the area."

Having a fully clean and modernized ventilation system at home can save you a few bucks on monthly utilities, too. For example, a heat pump can save an average of $400 annually on bills. Mitsubishi has a free online tool that helps connect homeowners to local vetted HVAC installers to get the most out of upgraded home ventilation.

What everyone's saying

TikTok commenters were quick to confirm the home fire threat Jess had pointed out.

"This happened to my best friend! Luckily they caught it in time and she got a remodeled bathroom out of it!" wrote one community member.

"My house burnt down from my neighbors keeping their exhaust fan in all day. I lost everything. It's no joke," said another.

