Cleaning your bathroom exhaust fan is one of those chores that is often forgotten or overlooked, but it's a vitally important one when it comes to keeping things clean and running efficiently. And now there's a TikTok handyman with a clever hack to make the job easier and last longer.

The scoop

Ken Long (@ken.c.long) shared a simple method to help maintain your exhaust fan's cleanliness.

After you wash the fan cover and give the inside of the fan a quick vacuum to remove dust and debris, Long recommends wiping the fan cover with wax paper.

"The wax paper will transfer a non-stick coating to your cover that dust won't stick to for months," he explained.

How it's helping

Bathroom exhaust fans are important to help remove excess moisture from the air after a shower or bath. As Long pointed out, as dust builds up on the fan cover and into the fan, it can't effectively pull moisture from the air, leading to mold and moisture problems, which can be very expensive to fix. Dirty exhaust fans can also become a fire hazard.

A clean fan also uses less energy to operate, further saving you money in the long run. And it can be achieved with just some cheap wax paper, which you likely already have lying around your home.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Every step taken, from something as simple as wiping down your exhaust fan on a routine basis to something as major as upgrading your home's energy system, helps decrease energy consumption, which helps contribute to a cleaner future.

When it comes to home energy hacks, the ultimate one is installing solar panels because it can bring the cost of energy down to at or near $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers that can save you up to $10,000 on installations. Overall, upgrading your home's HVAC system to include a heat pump can also help you save an average of nearly $400 a year on energy costs. To find the best heat pump for an affordable price, Mitsubishi can help you in that quest.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments loved Long's easy and effective hack.

"Who knew waxing the fan cover could make such a difference in keeping it clean and improving airflow? Genius!" one person wrote.

"Oh I need to do this. Bought my Gma's house built in 1977 and she has NEVER cleaned the fan. I imagine it barely works," another added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.