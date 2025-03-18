Gardener shares ancient technique to get the most out of your plants: 'I'm here for it'

"I'm planning on looking into [this]."

A TikToker posted a cheeky video about a not-so-revolutionary farming hack that he discovered: trading crops.

The scoop

TikToker Mike Hoag (@transformativeadventures) posted a clip explaining the "hack" that he learned from ancient indigenous farming communities.

Mike said, "I think [this] is going to revolutionize the way we talk about growing our own food on TikTok." He credits his discovery to the people of Hunza Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan.

In the video, he elaborates on this farming trick. The people of Hunza Valley had a forest of crops, including apricots, nuts, and apples. While wheat was a staple in their diet, they didn't actually grow any wheat. It wasn't the ideal crop for their land.

But they could grow a surplus of potatoes. So they traded with other communities, swapping potatoes for wheat. This simple concept seems obvious, but Mike highlights an important gap in the at-home farming conversation.

How it's helping

In the TikTok, he harps on the idea of comparative advantage. This refers to one group's ability to better execute one activity than another activity, like growing potatoes instead of wheat.

He says leaning into comparative advantage can benefit everyone. He states, "The people who grow the wheats can get more potatoes than if they try to grow the potatoes themselves."

It's all about "growing what grows well on the land you got, then working towards community sufficiency instead of the myth of self-sufficiency."

When we talk about doomsday prepping, survivalist tactics, and homesteading, self-sufficiency is at the forefront. But that ignores the value of working with others and creating community. Growing your own food saves money, improves your diet, and boosts mental wellness. Bartering with produce can spread those benefits to others.

Hoag's video is a reminder that growing our own food doesn't have to be a solo mission. Trading produce with neighbors benefits everyone and fosters a collective spirit.

What everyone's saying

People in the video's comments enjoyed a good laugh and praised him for shifting the conversation surrounding at-home growing.

One person expressed appreciation, "I love you for saying that. Community is important."

Others shared their plans to embrace this age-old concept, "I'm planning on looking into bartering when I homestead and build our community."

And many loved the idea of a more simplistic, less greedy economy. Someone said, "This is anti-capitalism I'm here for it."

