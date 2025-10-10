Homeowner shares jaw-dropping before-and-after video of 5-year backyard transformation: 'Garden goals'

One homeowner on TikTok just showed the internet what a few years and some effort in the garden can do to transform a space.

Nina Weithorn (@nina.weithorn) started out with a completely barren backyard, but turned it into a lush, thriving garden in just a few years. She shared her progress in a video.

"Transforming a patch of dirt into a thriving ecosystem," she said in the description. "Started with a sad patch of dirt 5 years ago and now she's a whole ecosystem."

In the video, Weithorn pans over a wide backyard that is entirely covered in patchy grass. The lawn has gone almost completely yellow, with only a few clumps of struggling green. "My garden five years ago," says the caption.

Contrast that with the next shot, which is captioned, "My garden today." Without the context, it is completely unrecognizable as the same yard. It is full of an incredible variety of new plants, including tall trees, dense bushes, and a riot of flowers of multiple species.

This variety serves a purpose. In other videos, Weithorn details her strategy for choosing an assortment of plants that play different roles in the garden, whether attracting pollinators or capturing nitrogen from the air and adding it to the soil.

Switching to a diverse and functional garden like this is a smart upgrade. Traditional grass lawns take an incredible amount of water, fertilizer, pesticides, and maintenance. Not only are they expensive and time-consuming to keep, but they also pollute the environment and offer nothing to pollinators.

However, if you replace them with a low-maintenance alternative or a functional food garden, you can spend less and enjoy your yard more. One of the best alternatives is to rewild your yard with native plants, which need almost no maintenance or extra water.

Commenters loved Weithorn's choices.

"Garden goals! This is what I've just started doing in my barren backyard," said one user.

Another commenter simply said, "Thriving."

