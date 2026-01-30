Homeowner shares video after spotting 'fairytale' scene playing out in backyard: 'What a dream'

A homeowner took to TikTok to celebrate the appearance of an unexpected visitor in their backyard.

TikToker Ash (@ashfromscratchh) shared a video with the caption: "Owls live in my backyard and honestly what a fairytale."

The video shows what appears to be a barred owl living in a tree in the poster's backyard, peeking its head out from its nest to watch the person take a video of it.

Finding an owl in your backyard is a great sign for your local ecosystem. They are apex predators, hunting pests like mice or rabbits, and their presence in an area is an indicator that there is healthy, flourishing biodiversity. They're known as a keystone species — an animal that has a disproportionately large impact on its ecosystem, according to One Green Planet.

On top of that, barred owls do not migrate, so when they've settled in a space, they won't move for the duration of their lives unless forced to. They can help keep your garden intact and keep the number of pests you deal with down with their hunting.

However, it's not all fun and games with barred owls. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, while they are native to the Eastern and Midwestern United States, they have begun appearing in California. There, they have posed a serious threat to spotted owls, outcompeting them for territory and resources and interbreeding with them in some instances.

Commenters were quick to celebrate this discovery, though.

"Wow," said one. "What a dream."

"I'm seething with jealousy," said another.

"That is so cool!" said a third. "I've been waiting to see one on our property. See deer and bald eagles and other birds."

