  • Home Home

Homeowner shares video after spotting 'fairytale' scene playing out in backyard: 'What a dream'

"I'm seething with jealousy."

by Sam Westmoreland
One very lucky TikTok user shared a video of a barred owl chilling in their backyard.

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner took to TikTok to celebrate the appearance of an unexpected visitor in their backyard. 

TikToker Ash (@ashfromscratchh) shared a video with the caption: "Owls live in my backyard and honestly what a fairytale." 

@ashfromscratchh #owls ♬ Owl Sound - Loopable - White Noise Radiance & Owl Sounds & Owl Sounds Recordings

The video shows what appears to be a barred owl living in a tree in the poster's backyard, peeking its head out from its nest to watch the person take a video of it. 

Finding an owl in your backyard is a great sign for your local ecosystem. They are apex predators, hunting pests like mice or rabbits, and their presence in an area is an indicator that there is healthy, flourishing biodiversity. They're known as a keystone species — an animal that has a disproportionately large impact on its ecosystem, according to One Green Planet

On top of that, barred owls do not migrate, so when they've settled in a space, they won't move for the duration of their lives unless forced to. They can help keep your garden intact and keep the number of pests you deal with down with their hunting. 

However, it's not all fun and games with barred owls. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, while they are native to the Eastern and Midwestern United States, they have begun appearing in California. There, they have posed a serious threat to spotted owls, outcompeting them for territory and resources and interbreeding with them in some instances. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

Commenters were quick to celebrate this discovery, though.  

"Wow," said one. "What a dream." 

"I'm seething with jealousy," said another. 

"That is so cool!" said a third. "I've been waiting to see one on our property. See deer and bald eagles and other birds."

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x