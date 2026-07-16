Bare paddock became a food forest in 8 years, and this full farm tour shows how

Instead of monoculture grass, the space holds mature fruit trees, berry plants, and other edible crops.

Huttons Valley Permaculture revealed how it transformed a once-bare paddock into a thriving food forest.

What happened?

To celebrate reaching 10,000 subscribers, content creator Linda of Huttons Valley Permaculture (@huttonsvalleypermaculture) posted a video comparing what her land looked like when she started out to how it looks today.

Back in 2018 and 2019, the site was mostly open paddock. In the clip, Linda stops at a pond, orchard rows, and a garden near a house to show how those areas have filled in over eight years.

One of the most stunning transformations is beside the house, which Linda says "has evolved into a little food forest today." Now, instead of monoculture grass, the space holds mature fruit trees, berry plants, and other edible crops.

Why does it matter?

More and more people are reconsidering how their yards can work for them instead of the other way around. Instead of requiring constant mowing while offering little else, Linda's land now provides food, shade, and improved water retention.

The transformation did not come through instant results, offering a less romanticized picture of regenerative gardening than many online before-and-after clips. But it shows how investing in partial lawn replacements year after year can pay major dividends over time.

What can I do?

One practical takeaway from the tour is to start with a manageable area rather than trying to remake every part of the property at once.

Observe how water moves through your yard, add a small number of productive native perennials, and develop one area well before expanding. Even renters or people with small lots can apply the same mindset by starting with herbs, berries, or a compact fruit tree.

Over time, you could have your own yard transformation story to share.

"What an amazing transformation Linda! I hope you are proud of your hard work," a commenter praised. Another added, "Just so inspiring."

You can view the full tour of Linda's permaculture farm at this link.

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