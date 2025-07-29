Officials raise eyebrows after refusing to ban controversial yard feature: 'We haven't heard any complaints about the look'

As cities across the country adopt new policies to promote sustainability and protect the environment, not all efforts are gaining traction. The Beverly Hills City Council recently rejected a proposed ban on synthetic turf in residential front yards, despite the growing concerns over its environmental impact, according to the Beverly Hills Courier.

What's happening?

At its July 17 meeting, the City Council voted against a Planning Commission-backed proposal to ban new synthetic turf installations and gradually phase out existing turf in residential front yards. Instead, the council opted to focus on enforcing existing regulations that require the use of high-quality turf and proper maintenance.

During the meeting, Assistant Director of Community Development Masa Alkire outlined several eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic turf, including native gardens and other drought-tolerant landscaping options, according to the Beverly Hills Courier.

However, the argument that seemed to sway the majority came from Melanie Taylor, president and CEO of the Synthetic Turf Council, who highlighted turf's environmental upsides, such as reducing the need for pesticides and herbicides.

Aesthetic concerns were also part of the discussion, as appearance was a key reason for the city's original ban of synthetic turf. However, one councilmember noted, "We haven't heard any complaints about the look of artificial turf in front yards," suggesting that public sentiment on the issue may have shifted, the Beverly Hills Courier reported.

Why is synthetic turf bad for the environment?

Synthetic turf is often criticized for its environmental impact because it's made from petroleum-based plastics that don't biodegrade and can contribute to microplastic pollution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While it can sometimes be misconstrued as environmentally friendly because it conserves water and reduces chemical use, synthetic turf ultimately harms the environment by contributing to plastic pollution, heat retention, and the loss of natural ecosystems.

It also eliminates the natural benefits of soil and plant life, which include carbon absorption, groundwater recharge, and providing habitat for insects and birds.

What's being done about synthetic turf?

To address the environmental harms of synthetic turf and plastic pollution, more cities can adopt sustainability-focused landscaping guidelines that encourage natural, water-efficient plantings.

On a broader scale, individuals can help by reducing their use of single-use plastics, choosing permeable, plant-based ground covers, and supporting local policies that prioritize green infrastructure and sustainable urban design.

These collective actions not only reduce pollution but also restore biodiversity and improve climate resilience in our communities.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.