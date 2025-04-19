  • Home Home

Resident frustrated by neighbor's decade-old mistake that still affects neighborhood today: 'A disaster'

by Drew Jones
Photo Credit: TikTok

A Sacramento resident vented their frustrations on TikTok over a neighbor's decade-old landscaping decision that continues to wreak havoc on their yard: planting bamboo. What may have seemed like an exotic touch to the yard has since spiraled into a nuisance, wreaking havoc on the resident's native plant garden.

Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) says it should be illegal to sell bamboo. At first glance, bamboo might seem like a cool, tropical addition to a garden, but it's actually extremely invasive. Bamboo spreads underground through rhizomes, popping up where they're not wanted — through fences, across property lines, even cracking concrete. 

@sacramentofoodforest Replying to @enderbro3300 bamboo is one of the worst invasive species in America. And it should be illegal to sell bamboo because wherever it is planted it takes over. #invasivespecies #bamboo #invasive #landscaping #gardening101 #antigrasstok #lawntok #nativeplanttok #habitat #restoration #killyourlawn #decolonize #lawn #sustainability #greenwashing #climatechange ♬ Spooky music box bell horror BGM - Notzan ACT

Rhizomes are plant stems that grow horizontally, either at or just below the soil surface, and are known for their ability to reproduce without pollination, allowing the plant to spread quickly and widely. And once it's in, it's a nightmare to get out.

"Bamboo is one of the worst invasive species in America," Jessie said in the caption.

Jessie suggests that if you want to build a privacy fence, use North American river cane instead of bamboo — depending on your local climate, viburnum may also be a good choice.

Invasive plant species like this bamboo pose a significant threat to ecosystems. They often outcompete native species for light, water, and nutrients, disrupting local biodiversity. Their aggressive growth can choke out the plants that support pollinators, like bees and butterflies, which help protect our food supply.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"I snap a little every time I see companies brag about growing bamboo in America to fight climate change," the creator said in a comment.

Invasive species are notoriously difficult and expensive to remove, often requiring repeated digging, herbicide treatments, or even professional intervention. The cost of dealing with the removal isn't just financial — it also strains neighborly relationships, as Jessie points out.

The solution? Go native. Native plants are easily the unsung heroes of landscaping. They've evolved to thrive in local conditions, meaning they need less water, fertilizer, and maintenance. That translates to lower water bills, less yard work, and a healthier ecosystem overall. Plus, they attract the kind of wildlife you actually want in your yard — pollinators, not bamboo shoots cracking your patio.

That decade-old bamboo mistake? It's a lesson in why native landscaping isn't just good for the planet — it's also a whole lot easier on your wallet, your time, and your neighbors. Check out our guide on rewilding your yard.

TikTok users were emphatic about the invasive bamboo. 

"Bamboo is not the vibe people think it is," one user said.

"[Rhizomatous] non native plants have been a disaster for the human race," another commenter shared.

