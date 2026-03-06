Homeowner warned after sharing photo of troubling issue spilling over from neighbor's yard: 'You should be concerned'

Bamboo has been a popular ornamental plant around the world for years, but its many drawbacks are becoming increasingly apparent.

That's why one homeowner was worried when they noticed their neighbor's bamboo plants creeping into their yard.

In the r/GardeningUK subreddit, the homeowner shared several photos of bamboo sprouting up in their garden despite not planting it, noting it is crossing over from the neighbor and they are "concerned."

"You should be concerned," one Redditor immediately warned, adding, "Speak to the neighbor — it's still worth a shot" to stop the spread of the plants.

Much like the United States, bamboo is an invasive species in the United Kingdom, and the decorative plant has become a headache for homeowners.

According to The Guardian, a survey conducted by YouGov showed that 71% of people weren't aware that bamboo could cause damage to their homes, and 84% were unaware that it could cause legal issues between neighbors or impact property sales.

Bamboo spreads quickly and is incredibly hard to remove, requiring a lot of physical effort. Other options include harsh chemicals or professional removal services, which can cost thousands of dollars.

The problems posed by bamboo and other invasive species can be avoided by rewilding your yard and focusing on planting native species. This can crowd out problematic plants and limit their growth.

Native species can also save major time and effort because they require less maintenance, such as mowing and weeding, to keep them healthy. They also require fewer resources, needing up to 60% to 80% less water than traditional or non-native plants, per the California Native Plant Society.

There are a ton of options for low-water ground cover, like buffalo grass and clover. Meanwhile, xeriscaping requires little irrigation by focusing on drought-tolerant plants, such as cacti and succulents.

Native species also create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators like bees and other insects, as well as birds and bats, all of which play an important role in the survival of a wide variety of plants, including humans' food crops.

Other Redditors in the comments sided with the original poster on their dislike for the bamboo making its way to their yard.

"It should be illegal to plant bamboo," one person wrote.

Another shared they had to take "drastic measures" to deal with a neighbor's bamboo ending up in their yard. They encouraged the OP "talk to them" but also "start killing what you can reach with something potent. Won't kill it but will keep the spread at bay until you're ready to push forward as needed."

