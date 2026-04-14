Utility companies fight balcony solar panels, consumers claim it's all about the money

"They don't want anyone messing with their business model."

Balcony solar panels are quickly gaining attention across the U.S. as an easy-to-install solution for homeowners looking to cut rising energy costs. While this type of panel has been popular in Europe for years, U.S. homeowners have faced restrictions from utilities and local governments.

State and local governments have introduced a wave of bills aimed at ending this regulatory limbo and giving homeowners access to plug-and-play panels, though some proposals are now facing pushback from utilities.

As NPR reported, utilities in five states have successfully delayed votes on balcony solar bills over safety concerns.

Emily Pateuk, a lobbyist with Georgia Electric Membership Corp., told Georgia officials in March that utility companies have concerns about the safety of linemen and other grid workers regarding balcony solar panels. After her comments, the committee chairman decided to delay the vote until safety questions were answered.

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Plug-in solar advocates have argued that the technology is already safe and noted that concerns raised by utility companies are more about potential lost revenue, as homeowners who generate their own electricity use less energy from the grid.

"They don't want anyone messing with their business model," Cora Stryker, co-founder of Bright Saver, a California nonprofit advocating for balcony solar, told NPR.

"Kicking up dust regarding safety concerns is definitely a strategy that is being used by people who don't want this for their own self-interested reasons."

Regardless of how quickly balcony solar panels take off in your state, larger rooftop systems can already help you save big on energy costs. If you're looking to generate your own electricity while cutting ties with domineering utility companies, consider checking out EnergySage to find quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

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While plug-in panels do offer some unique safety concerns, experts claim those issues can be managed.

Specifically, because these panels can be placed on a balcony, out a window, or in a backyard, they are easily accessible to homeowners who may not be used to handling equipment that could pose a shock risk, since the system generates electricity.

"When you think about an appliance — your toaster, for example — when you unplug it, the appliance is entirely disconnected from the electrical supply," Ken Boyce, vice president of engineering at UL Solutions, told NPR.

However, balcony solar panels are different, and they could still be live if safety design measures are not taken.

Another concern is that the small panels will send electricity back to the grid during power outages, putting line workers at risk.

However, Boyce explained that there are solutions to both concerns. In Germany, where utilities raised similar issues a decade ago when plug-in panels began gaining popularity, there have been no reported safety incidents among consumers who used the systems properly, even after more than a million installations.

Although balcony-scale solar systems do generate some savings, you can take full control of your power generation with a rooftop solar panel installation, and free tools from EnergySage can help you get started. The average homeowner who consults the company's experts can save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

EnergySage even offers a helpful mapping tool that provides state-by-state insights into the average cost of solar panels in your area, along with information on all the incentives available to you. That ensures you snag the best deal possible.

Plus, if you want to fully end your relationship with the grid, EnergySage can help you add battery storage to protect your home from outages and save even more on utility costs.

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