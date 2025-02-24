Homeowner reacts to HOA's damaging decision on their property: 'Lucky [it] didn't burn down'

"Don't let whoever did this near your trees again."

A Reddit post had social media users and arborists alike shaking their heads in response to a photo of an outdated — but still common — tree-pruning practice by a homeowners association.

The post, appearing on the r/arborists forum, featured a photo of a blackened tree, with its branches trimmed to thick stubby ends, which are dark in the places they were cut, which some in the comments said was either tree sealant or scorch marks.

The response from users was unanimous: This is bad pruning by whoever was hired by the HOA.

Pruning is the process in which sections of tree branches are cut down to avoid overgrowth, damaged branches, and places in the branches where disease is present, helping keep the tree alive. In the best-case scenario, pruning can help a tree live longer.

In the worst-case scenario, you get blackened, dying trees.

Posts like this represent the growing issue with HOAs across the country, namely making decisions in ways that often are contrary to environmentally conscious moves. Other users on Reddit have reported incidents of their HOAs preventing them from making eco-friendly, money-saving updates, such as planting native lawns and installing rooftop solar panels.

Policies like these ban homeowners from making eco-friendly decisions, while also costing homeowners more than what is required. In almost all of the cases listed above, the HOA's concerns are not based on concerns about property safety or environmental health — but on aesthetic preferences, perceived impact on property values, and outdated policies.

For homeowners frustrated with these HOA environmental decisions, there are ways to push for change. Check out TCD's HOA guide for further information about challenging outdated policies and advocating for sustainable solutions in your community.

In the comments of the original post, many were frustrated with the HOA's decision and the impacts it will have on the local environment.

"This is bad pruning, don't let whoever did this near your trees again," said one user. "They have not been cut right then they have been sealed, which is an outdated technique that is known to cause more harm than it prevents."

Others expressed concerns for the future of what will happen to the tree and neighbor, like another commenter, who claimed, "These are cauterized wounds. Damn lucky the tree didn't burn down."

