Resident furious as neighbors' kids repeatedly vandalize garden: 'You're allowed to yell at other people's kids'

Everyone has had to live next to a bad neighbor at some point, but some truly go out of their way to make life more difficult for others.

Such was the case for a user who posted to the r/BadNeighbors subreddit.

The user submitted a lengthy post where they said, "My mother's been growing flowers in the front garden a while and kids tend to throw empty bottles/cans in the bushes or pull out the flowers. I remove them and dismiss it but today two kids came and pulled flowers out, placed them around the doorstep and path then rang the doorbell and ran off."

They continued by sharing that when they went to confront the children's parents, the parents accused them of targeting the family due to the family being Travellers, a unique, distinct ethnic group in Ireland known for their nomadic way of living.

Other Reddit users were appalled at both the children's and parents' behavior.

One person said, "They do not get a pass because they're Travellers."

One Redditor posted, "You're allowed to yell at other people's kids when their parents won't discipline them."

Another user suggested, "File [a police report] for criminal damage."

Growing flowers, like this person's mother, can be incredibly beneficial for your immediate environment. Depending on the type of flowers grown, you can attract more bees and other pollinators, which helps balance delicate ecosystems or recycle carbon dioxide, making the air around you a bit cleaner. But when others come along to damage those flowers, it can make life challenging.

Anytime a homeowner tries to incorporate sustainable or climate-friendly solutions like this into their lives, only to be thwarted by a bad neighbor, it can make life harder. Unfortunately, there's only so much a person can do in these situations.

The original poster had the right idea in trying to talk with the children's parents. However, since that didn't work, their next best bet might be installing a fence around the yard so people can't get in, or making a police complaint if worse comes to worst.

Before jumping straight to reporting property damage to the local authorities, though, the original poster might want to utilize another Reddit user's idea, who asked, "Do you have cameras? if so, print out screenshots of them and leave a note for them."

