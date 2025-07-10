Homeowner in disbelief after neighbor's reckless act damages their property: 'I feel kind of like an idiot'

"What if your kids were playing there?"

A Redditor's frustrating encounter with a neighbor has struck a nerve online. Posted in the subreddit r/BadNeighbors, the thread shows how even small eco-minded efforts can meet unexpected resistance or ignorance.

The original poster shared that their neighbor destroyed their small garden of organic nettles, herbs, and crops by spraying an unknown chemical that killed the plants.

"I need some advice about my neighbor," they wrote. "I don't know whether to 'get revenge' or take some other kind of action."

"Your neighbor trespassed and spread poison on your property?" one commenter asked.

The OP cleared up the confusion, replying, "She spread it from her garden; we have fence 'with holes.'"

After encouragement from commenters, the OP decided to confront the neighbor. "When I confronted her and emphasized that our nettles and herbs had 'died,' the compost was ruined, and that if our cat, who often walks through that area, were to eat the grass growing around there, it might not be the best for him."

Growing your own food or rewilding your yard with native plants and herbs offers many benefits, from saving money to better access to healthy food to attracting pollinators, which are essential to our food chain. However, homeowners and renters often run into problems when they make sustainable lifestyle choices, such as installing solar panels. The hurdles can come from landlords, homeowners associations, and disagreeable neighbors.

Building a better world often starts close to home — and sometimes hits a snag there, too. If you're facing pushback for eco-friendly changes, dialogue could be the solution. Learn to talk climate with family and friends and take local action to make changes in your community. Here are also some tips for fighting your HOA.

Unfortunately for the OP, the neighbor sent her elderly mother to deal with the situation. "The poor senile old lady seemed, for a moment, like she didn't even know what we were talking about," they wrote. "Given her condition, I didn't ask any more questions and said goodbye. … I feel kind of like an idiot."

"I'd call someone," one commenter said. "She shouldn't be doing that. What if your kids were playing there or your pet ate the poison?"

