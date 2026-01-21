Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'Looks great'

"Now I spend lots more time out here."

A homeowner's backyard transformation is getting plenty of love after they shared before-and-after photos showing how they turned an overgrown outdoor space into a calm, functional garden oasis.

The post, shared to Reddit's r/femalelivingspace community, documents the user's journey after buying a small townhouse and deciding not to settle for the neglected yard that came with it.

Instead of ripping everything out for a traditional lawn, the homeowner focused on removing invasive plants and woody weeds, then rebuilding the space with herbs, vegetables, native trees, and a modest patch of grass for their dog.

In the caption, the homeowner explained that, with help from family, they cleared invasive plants and slowly introduced a mix of useful and low-maintenance greenery.

"Now I spend lots more time out here and it's a happy space," they wrote.

Beyond the aesthetic payoff, there are practical and environmental benefits of swapping monoculture lawns for something more natural. Rewilding your yard with native plants, herbs, or clover can significantly reduce water use, lower maintenance costs, and cut down on the time you spend mowing or fertilizing your yard.

Native and natural lawns also support pollinators (which are essential for protecting our food security) and local wildlife. Plus, they can improve soil quality — a big plus for this homeowner, who said they're looking to establish their first garden with veggies and herbs.

Even partial lawn replacements and techniques like xeriscaping can make a difference, especially in areas facing water shortages. Check out our tips on upgrading your yard here.

Commenters were enthusiastic.

"Looks great! I hope to get mine in order this/next year too!" one user wrote.

Another added, "So excited for your little sunny spot what a lovely garden. I wanna see updates when the trees are bigger in 3 years."

A third summed up the collective reaction: "How lovely! Congrats on seeing fruits from all your hard work! VERY well done!"

