Homeowner shares transformation of yard after removing grass: 'Best decision I've ever made'

Homeownership can come with trials and tribulations, but it can also come with triumphs. One property owner showed off their before-and-after backyard transformation.

A garden hobbyist in the UK created a backyard oasis in just one year. Taking to r/GardeningUK, one person showed off how they created the garden of their dreams.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I am aiming for a 'fantasy woodland' vibe overall," wrote the OP.

The post included two photos. One photo featured the original grass lawn and a trampoline. The after pictures show a lush green English garden with ferns, paths, and native plants.

They added, "Apart from the established tree ferns, everything was grown from seed, bulb, cutting, or bare root."

In the back of the garden, there is even a lovely wood and glass shed that can be used to store equipment or even as a greenhouse in cooler weather.

Choosing to replace some of your traditional grass lawn with native plants is one of the many eco-friendly upgrades you can make to your home. Most lawns require a lot of upkeep and maintenance, from watering to pesticides to regular mowing.

A native garden will still need some upkeep, but typically, they will save you money on fertilizer and your water bill. Local flora is adapted to your ecosystem and thus thrives in the conditions of your home.

In addition to opting for native plants, you can also add support for the pollinators that will flock to your new garden. Installing a birdbath will provide water for avian visitors. You can also try hanging materials for carpenter bees to build into homes.

Folks on Reddit were blown away by this garden transformation.

One person commended the OP on getting rid of their lawn: "Congratulations, it will only get better over time as plants establish."

The poster responded, saying, "Thanks! Best decision I've ever made."

Someone else wrote, "Really beautiful and serene. Amazing how adding more plants can make a garden look bigger."

