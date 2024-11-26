Tenant irate after landlord attempts to enforce nonsensical updated lease: 'She cannot demand'

A Pennsylvania renter recently shared their frustration to Reddit's r/Renters community after a lease change left them scratching their head.

Living in the back unit of a subdivided property, the tenant was suddenly responsible for mowing, raking, and clearing snow from what the landlord called "their yard."

The issue? The yard is fenced off, used exclusively by the landlord and her dogs, and has nothing to do with the tenant's daily life.

The post gained attention from users on Reddit, questioning the fairness and legality of the landlord's demands. One user asked if the tenant's unit has its own separate address from the landlord's home.

When the tenant confirmed that it did, the commenter gave a clear response: "Then your lease only covers your property. She cannot demand that you maintain a property at which you do not live."

If anything is clear, grass lawns take a lot of work. Native lawns or wildflower meadows, on the other hand, are easier to maintain and are beautiful to look at. They don't need excess water or chemicals, and they're great for pollinators like bees and butterflies. Plus, they save you time and money, which is always a win. For landlords, making the switch to native landscaping could simplify property care and, in cases like this, help avoid unnecessary conflicts with tenants.

This dispute is one example of many renter or homeowner struggles when homeowners associations or landlords have outdated property expectations. In many areas, homeowners encounter resistance when trying simple, eco-friendly solutions like starting a garden, setting up a compost bin, or using a clothesline.

Redditors reacted strongly to the tenant's predicament. "If she lets her dogs out into it, that's her space," one user wrote. They continued: "You don't have a yard. Tell her in writing that if she wants to fence off some yard that your front or back door gives you sole access to, you will maintain it."

For others facing similar challenges, The Cool Down's HOA Guide offers practical advice on negotiating with landlords or HOAs to implement sustainable solutions.

