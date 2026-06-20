After years of waiting for fruit, owner shows female persimmon tree is finally covered in blossoms

For many species, a male and female tree are needed to produce fruit.

A creator's backyard garden is drawing attention online for a long-awaited milestone: A fruit tree has finally burst into bloom.

After several years of patience, the tree is now putting on a vivid display, with branches filled with white and pink flowers.

What happened?

On Instagram, creator Drea the Nature Girl (@dreanaturegirl) shared a video from her backyard showing herself among the branches of her persimmon tree.

"I can't even describe how exciting it was to see this tree bloom for the first time, after waiting for sooo long, and last year it fruited for the first time! Now it's covered in more flowers than ever," she wrote.

In the reel, she said that she planted an American persimmon tree 10 years ago and finally tasted the fruit it bore last year. She went on to explain that pollination between both a male and female tree are needed to produce fruit for this species and described the process as an "amazing experience."

Why does it matter?

Many people are turning to home gardening and food-growing projects.

Planting fruit trees, vegetables, and herbs can help households save money on produce over time, especially as grocery prices remain unpredictable. Homegrown food also tends to taste better because it can be picked at peak ripeness rather than shipped long distances.

Gardening can also support mental and physical health. Time outdoors, light activity, and the satisfaction of watching something grow can help reduce stress while encouraging movement and routine.

There is also an environmental upside. Blooming plants and trees provide important pollinators, such as butterflies and bees, with a food source. And long before reaching this point, the tree was already serving as a source of shelter for pollinators.

What are people saying?

"Congratulations, it's an amazing feeling. I've also planted some trees and the first ones are large enough for me to climb now so I understand the feeling," one commenter wrote.

"I grew up with a very large one, we used to have persimmon fights as children, we would come in the house covered with sticky persimmon juice!" another said. "I'm fortunate to still own our old home place, including our old persimmon tree, now very big!"

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