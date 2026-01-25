Homeowner shares dramatic before-and-after photos of 3-year-long backyard transformation: 'Any advice?'

"My main advice would be to take it one step at a time."

A homeowner in London elicited oohs and aahs among Redditors after sharing the stunning transformation of their backyard garden in the r/Gardening subreddit.

The initial image from the original property listing displayed a simple yard with grass, small plant beds, and a shed. The after photos taken three years later reveal a stunning change, transforming the space into a cozy haven.

The garden now features a brick-lined, above-ground pond in the corner, a mix of vibrant flowers, a lush lawn, a garden bed with a vintage watering can, and a preserved wild area in the back, including a flourishing greenhouse. There's also plenty of seating to soak up the sun and enjoy all the natural beauty.

As you'd anticipate, the homeowner's remarkable progress inspired some questions, including how to get started on the whole transformation.

"I just moved and am working on my plain little lot," a user revealed. "Any advice for someone just starting out?"

"My main advice would be to take it one step at a time," the original poster wrote. "Otherwise it's overwhelming!"

That's some sage advice and one that other Redditors have used with great success. Some take on their lawn in 10% increments, which lowers the pressure to do everything at once while still allowing them to tap into the benefits of native plants.

Turning the lawn over to native plants reduces the need for frequent mowing, conserves water, and supports biodiversity. It can make your yard a haven for pollinators and add way more life and color to a bland green lawn.

The original poster added more detail to their journey in some other posts. It was their "first proper garden," and they revealed they had many fits and starts with plant choices and getting the whole setup to where they wanted over the three-year period.

Their perseverance and the amazing final product drew more praise from the community.

"I've never seen a fuchsia that wasn't in a hanging basket, I love it!" a user wrote.

A viewer gushed: "Beautiful! Your hard work paid off!"

"From blurred to sharp," a Redditor said.

