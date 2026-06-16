Gardener's June backyard boom has one unexpected star: pumpkins from last year's Costco decor

The real surprise, though, was not a planned planting at all, but something she stuck in the ground the fall before on a whim.

An unplanned crop is stealing the show in one backyard garden: amid the lush growth of June, a patch of surprise pumpkins has become the standout.

According to the gardener, the vines seem to have grown from decorative fall pumpkins bought at Costco the year before.

What happened?

On Instagram, gardener @growingokgarden posted a midsummer look at their beds, where vegetables are taking off in what they described as "the warm temps and long summer days."

For gardeners in hotter regions, that kind of burst can be short-lived, with June often serving as the best stretch before intense summer heat slows production.

"This month my backyard garden really ramps up with the warm temps and long summer days," the gardener wrote. "After June, though, we stall out for the rest of summer here, except for a handful of very heat tolerant crops and varieties."

The real surprise, though, was not a planned planting at all, but something she stuck in the ground the fall before on a whim. Volunteer pumpkin vines had started spreading through the bed on their own.

As the gardener put it, "I'm probably most excited about these volunteer pumpkins that came up from last year's Costco decorative fall pumpkins."

Why does it matter?

A productive backyard garden can help households save money on groceries, especially as produce prices remain unpredictable. Homegrown fruits and vegetables can also taste better than store-bought produce that has traveled long distances before reaching shelves — and that reduction in long-distance shipping means less air pollution in your neighborhood.

The benefits go beyond food, too. Gardening can support physical health through regular movement and time outdoors while also helping mental well-being by reducing stress and creating a sense of accomplishment.

And when unexpected plants spring up on their own, the hobby can feel even more approachable and fun.

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