Proud homeowner shares beautiful before-and-after photos of charming yard feature: 'You did an amazing job'

A Reddit user has inspired a wave of garden envy after sharing the dramatic transformation of their backyard fire pit path. The photos, posted on r/gardening under the title "How it started / How it's going," show a patchy walkway of clay and weeds transforming into a thriving herb-lined oasis.

"The path to our fire pit, across two seasons," the user wrote. "When we bought this home, the path had the stones, but just packed clay with weeds in between. I decided last year that I wanted to turn this into an herb path."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster explained that the first year's work included "creeping thymes on the edge of the retaining wall, clumps of low sedum in the space between stones, and traditional thymes along the outer edge." This season, they added autumn glory sedum, St. John's wort, oregano, catmint, and sage — finishing with freshly mulched garden beds.

The results are stunning: a lush, fragrant walkway that blends form, function, and sustainability. Unlike traditional lawns, which require constant watering and mowing, native herbs like thyme and sedum are low-maintenance and drought-tolerant, meaning less water waste and more time to relax by the fire pit. Plus, their blooms attract pollinators like bees and butterflies, helping support a healthier ecosystem and a stronger food supply for us all.

Transformations like this also help homeowners save money and time. Upgrading your yard by replacing a high-maintenance lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can significantly reduce water bills and maintenance — and even only partially rewilding your yard makes a difference.

Commenters were blown away by the progress.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"I love it! Keep posting updates," wrote one commenter. "Omg I love this so much! It looks like a pathway in Hobbiton," another user wrote. Another added, "Very water conserving choices."

A fourth summed it up best: "You did an amazing job. You should be very proud of yourself."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.