Homeowner shares video after building enchanting feature that keeps garden healthy: 'That's a dream'

A Colorado DIYer on TikTok showed off the most beautiful garden feature, and she credited her significant other with the innovation.

"POV: Your boyfriend built you a creek and the plants are starting to grow in," the caption states.

The video from Mile High DIY (@milehighdiy) shows a charming water feature made primarily of brick-red river stones. Trinkets such as garden decorations and pieces of driftwood are scattered along its edges. It curves around a flower bed, where multiple species of plants have been placed along with several saplings.

The creator was enthused about the gorgeous addition to their yard. "We have so many different flowers popping up," she said. "He hand-picked each plant and designed the landscape so thoughtfully! Now the creek has all these beautiful colors around it."

Another notable sight in the video is the grass lawn in the background. It appears that this beautiful garden addition replaced part of the yard. This is a straightforward upgrade, because turf is just about the worst way you can use your yard space. It is high-maintenance, guzzles water, and provides no support for pollinators — and it is not interesting to look at.

If you want a better alternative to a traditional lawn, you can rewild your yard with native plants. They're perfectly adapted to the environment, so they'll thrive with the rainfall, soil conditions, and weather that is natural to the area — no special care needed. This makes them easy and cheap to grow. Other lower-maintenance options include clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping.

Commenters loved the enchanting water feature. "That's a dream. Imagine there's some little ducklings swimming in the creek," one said.

