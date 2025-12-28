Homeowner captures stunning video of new 'bestie' lounging in backyard: 'He knows he's safe there'

"Hanging out in the backyard all week."

A homeowner had to appreciate the irony of finding a backyard guest while her husband was out hunting.

In a video shared on TikTok by Molly King (@mollykkingdpt), she zoomed into her autumnal backyard to see a male deer just lounging in the leaves.

She joked her husband was "freezing" five hours away from home on a hunting trip, meanwhile she was "unloading groceries with my bestie buck who has been hanging out in the backyard all week."

In the comments, Molly noted her husband didn't bag any deer on his trip.

Several people shared similar instances of deer relaxing in their backyards, delighted to have such majestic guests.

Creating an inviting yard for deer and all sorts of other wildlife is doable when you upgrade your yard by planting native species or taking steps to rewild it.

A standard monoculture lawn doesn't offer the same diversity of plants that help support habitats for wildlife, especially pollinators, who play a crucial role in the life cycle of so many plants, including crops.

A natural lawn — featuring clover or buffalo grass, for example — also saves time on maintenance, like mowing and fertilizing. Autumn leaves can also be left to decompose naturally.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, a thin layer of leaves can actually benefit lawns, lessening the need for fertilizer.

Natural lawns also need less water than a typical yard, which cuts down on resource use and your water bill — potentially saving up to $225 annually.

Having a yard and garden you can relax in and enjoy, just like the buck, has also been shown to have mental health benefits, such as lowering stress and anxiety.

You can also gain physical benefits from the work you put into your green space, through light exercise and breathing in improved air from the abundance of plants.

People in the comments also praised Molly's backyard as a welcoming environment enjoyed by the deer.

"He knows he's safe here," one person noted.

"Animals are smarter than us, we just have egos," another quipped about the switcheroo the deer pulled by staying close to a neighborhood instead of the woods.

