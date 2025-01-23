Distressed homeowner shares unsettling health effects following neighbor's bonfire: 'The world was spinning'

They wouldn't stop even when asked because they said it wasn't illegal.

Unless you live in the middle of nowhere, you'll have to deal with neighbors. Sometimes, it can just be an annoyance, but one homeowner had a distressing situation when they thought their neighbor was burning toxic materials. They asked the Reddit community for help.

Redditors jumped in with advice and ideas of what the neighbor could be burning.

The homeowner explained the situation in the r/BadNeighbors subreddit. The OP and their son were inside their home with a fan on when their neighbor started a fire in a "backyard burn barrel." They didn't think anything of it at first until they started having symptoms of vertigo. Their son also had a headache.

The OP said, "The world was spinning."

They thought they smelled something chemical burning, so they investigated their barn, but nothing was amiss. However, their cat was badly wheezing. Their heart also started pounding.

The OP said, "Since the house is closed up, I am starting to feel better, so is my son and the cat's breathing has improved."

One of the Redditors believes the neighbor could have been burning trash.

The Redditor could be right because backyard burning can cause these symptoms. According to the New York Department of Health, "People exposed to smoke could experience burning eyes and nose, coughing, nausea, headaches, or dizziness."

Burning trash releases toxic chemicals, such as dioxins and furans. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 57% of this pollution comes from backyard burns.

Those aren't the only chemicals released in backyard burns, either. The New York Department of Health says they also contain "particulate matter, carbon monoxide, hydrogen chloride, hydrogen cyanide, benzene, styrene," and others.

The smoke can also contaminate crops, meaning you can digest it.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated event. Another Redditor's neighbor was burning trash in the backyard, calling it a bonfire. They wouldn't stop even when asked because they said it wasn't illegal.

Its legality depends on where you live. Many places have made it illegal to burn trash in your backyard.

There are other ways to dispose of your trash. For example, you can compost your waste at home or by dropping it off at compost collection centers. You can also research what the recycling options are in your area.

In the comments, the Redditors chimed in about the homeowner's situation.

One user said, "All the symptoms you described can come from inhaling dioxin."

Another person had also experienced this: "I see big clouds of smoke blowing up this way and a terrible chemical smell."

