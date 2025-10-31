  • Home Home

Homeowner shares story of surviving 3-day blackout caused by 'freak storm': 'No cell signal. Roads blocked. Gas stations down.'

"It wasn't the end of the world, but it felt like a dress rehearsal."

by Zachary Ehrmann
A Redditor shared valuable lessons learned after spending three days without power, highlighting how solar power systems provide reliable backup energy.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor shared valuable lessons learned after spending three days without power following an unexpected storm. The experience highlighted how solar power systems provide reliable backup energy during emergencies while offering a quieter alternative to gas generators. 

Posting to the r/preppers subreddit, the user described the challenging situation. "Three days without power. No cell signal. Roads blocked. Gas stations down," they wrote. "That was the reality here after a freak storm last month. It wasn't the end of the world, but it felt like a dress rehearsal."

The homeowner explained that they'd kept a small gas generator for years but that fuel shortages and neighbors who ran noisy generators all night prompted them to rely on their home solar setup instead. They used a GridNest system with a portable solar generator and expandable battery.

"Silent power is underrated," they wrote. "I ran lights, radio, and a mini-fridge with no sound, no smell, no attention."


The homeowner rationed their power and was able to stay online throughout the outage — which was especially valuable when fuel dependency became a major weak point in their community. 

Installing a solar setup is one of the best ways to save money on home energy costs and reduce planet-heating pollution. Solar panels are even better with a handy backup system. Exploring EnergySage's free tools can help people get fast estimates and compare local quotes to get up and running. 

The community shared their own setups in the comments. 

"I have 4kw of panels on my roof (12 total) and 5kw battery storage. Power went out at 11pm and we went to bed, noticed no problems. Next day (Saturday) the house ran about normal even AC during the day," one Redditor shared

Another commenter emphasized the need for practical planning. "If you develop a plan for emergencies to power the things you legitimately need, not things you want, your system complexity and size drops considerably," they said.

