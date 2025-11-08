Over two-thirds of Americans think it's important for homes to have this safety feature — here's what families need to know

A survey revealed that almost seven in 10 Americans think it's important for homes to have backup power in case of an outage, and renewable energy paired with batteries can help people meet this safety goal.

The EcoFlow-Horowitz Research study showed that 91% of homeowners are "worried about the impact of weather events, climate change, and/or poor grid infrastructure on their homes." Six in 10 want to become less dependent on the grid, and 67% believe backup power is important.

Seven in 10 respondents said they already had "some type of solar panel solution or are interested in one," while the uninterested were "unimpressed with what is currently available."

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and reduce planet-heating pollution, as the sun doesn't produce the gases that expensive dirty energy sources do.





EnergySage's free tools get you quick solar installation estimates and help you compare quotes. While time is running out, you can land major government incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act if your project is underway by Dec. 31.

Such home improvement projects are proving incredibly valuable as rising global temperatures strain the United States' outdated electricity grid. The Department of Energy said in July that power outages could skyrocket by a factor of 100 over the next five years if new capacity isn't added to meet peak demand, Reuters reported.

Batteries are a key component, as they can store solar power generated during the day for nighttime use. According to the EcoFlow survey, which covered 1,000 homeowners in California, Florida, and Texas, 48% of people with solar systems had a battery. Tesla and SolarEdge had cornered the market, revealing "tremendous opportunity for increased competition," per Horowitz.

EnergySage's services include a mapping tool that shows the average cost of a solar system by state, along with available incentives, helping the average person save up to $10,000.

But since buying solar panels requires a significant upfront investment, leasing them is another option to avoid grid instability and high energy prices while also helping Mother Earth. Through Palmetto's LightReach program, homeowners can install panels with no down payment and lock in low energy rates.

Pairing solar panels with other electric appliances, such as an energy-efficient heat pump, can further reduce utility costs. If you upgrade from a traditional HVAC system, you may save $370 a year. Mitsubishi can help you find the right unit and installer for your home and budget.

