'Lazy installer': Homeowner shares photo of new generator install, gets slammed with harsh truth

Other replies suggested the problem was not only cosmetic but could also involve code compliance.

A new backup generator is supposed to offer peace of mind during outages. Instead, one homeowner's new installation sparked a wave of criticism after online commenters noticed an unpainted natural gas line pressed directly against a masonry wall.

What happened?

Photos of the setup appeared in a post on Reddit. The homeowner captioned them, "Connections on NG line to Kohler generator. New install." Commenters then began questioning the quality of the work and whether it reflected good installation practices.

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Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The top response zeroed in on one obvious omission: "Guys should've painted it when they installed it."

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Another commenter, identifying as a master gas fitter, pointed to specific concerns about the placement of the pipe and regulator, saying, "Pipe is strapped directly against masonry wall (no, no) need a buffer so pipe does not touch brick and mortar. The regulator is not in a serviceable position. How did they adjust gas pressure when they did startup? The adjustment screw is pointing towards wall?? Other than that, I would say it's not bad."

Other replies suggested the problem was not only cosmetic but could also involve code compliance. A separate commenter wrote, "Lazy installer. Many areas require them to be painted for code. … It should be painted regardless."

Why does it matter?

If the gas line is installed in a way that encourages corrosion or makes future service more difficult, that can mean added maintenance costs, rust stains, and bigger frustrations when backup power is actually needed.

Another commenter connected that to the long-term upkeep risk: "Call your installer and have them come out and paint those fittings. It will take a long time for the rust to get bad enough to leak, but it will look like hell and stain the surrounding area in the mean time … Definitely makes me wonder if they got cheap or lazy in other parts of the installation."

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More households are investing in resilience upgrades, whether through generators, batteries, or rooftop solar. A poor installation can eat into the money-saving potential of those systems by leading to callbacks, repairs, or premature wear.

What can I do?

For a new installation, homeowners who notice something similar can start by contacting the installer and asking in writing for the issue to be corrected. That can mean requesting proper prep and paint for exposed black iron pipe, asking whether the installation meets local code, and raising service-access concerns if regulators or fittings are difficult to reach.

If you do not feel confident in the response, getting a second opinion from a licensed gas fitter or inspector may be worth the cost. That relatively small upfront expense can help prevent larger bills later, especially if corrosion, poor clearance, or improper adjustments turn into bigger problems over time.

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Across the thread, commenters largely treated the issue as a minor issue, but proof of shoddy workmanship.

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