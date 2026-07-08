Daily-use backpack wears through after 8 years, gets repaired for 20%, and its owner likes it more

Rather than throwing out a backpack after the bottom wore through, a Redditor chose to have it fixed. After more than eight years of daily use, the bag was taken to a local leather craftsman, and the repair cost was only a fraction of a replacement, and the owner ended up liking it even more.

What happened?

According to the post in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the backpack had been used every day for more than eight years before the bottom wore out. Instead of buying a new one, the owner brought it to a local leather craftsman, who reinforced the worn area with heavy-duty fabric for about one-fifth the price of a new backpack.

Photo Credit: Reddit



After the work was done, the original poster said they now "like it more."

The discussion quickly expanded beyond that one bag, with commenters sharing their own repair stories and praising a "repair, don't replace" mindset that can be easy to lose in a throwaway culture.

Why does it matter?

A repaired backpack might sound like a small thing, but it reflects a much bigger shift in how people think about the items they buy. Many consumer products are treated as disposable, even when only one part has failed.

When people repair instead of replace, they can cut costs, keep useful items out of landfills, and get more value from the materials and energy that already went into making those products.

A well-used backpack, jacket, or pair of shoes often fits better and works better than something brand-new. Repair can preserve that comfort while extending the item's life.

What can I do?

Shoe repair shops, tailors, leather workers, luggage repair specialists, and alteration businesses can often reinforce seams, replace straps, patch holes, or rebuild worn sections for less than the cost of a replacement.

A thinning backpack bottom, loose zipper, or fraying handle is usually easier and cheaper to fix before it fails completely.

If you are unsure whether a repair is worth it, compare the cost not just with a new item's sticker price but also with its quality. Paying a little to restore a durable favorite can be a better deal than buying a cheaper replacement that may not last as long.

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