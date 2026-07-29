Baby teething toy sets recalled in US after cords were found long enough to lodge in throats

The risk is serious enough that families are being told to stop using the items immediately.

Parents and caregivers are being urged to check their toy bins after a federal safety recall flagged a baby teething product with strings that could become lodged in a baby's throat.

The recall affects a limited number of teething toy sets, but the risk is serious enough that families are being told to stop using the items immediately.

What happened?

According to NewsNation, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled some CuddleCubs Creations teething toy sets because a pull-string teether included in the package was considered a choking hazard.

The CPSC said the strings were longer and thinner than federal rules allow, which lets them reach a baby's throat and get stuck, a hazard the agency called "potentially deadly."

Thursday's recall covered 106 units, NewsNation reported.

It also said no injuries had been reported.

Why is this recall important?

Infants explore the world with their mouths, so seemingly small design differences, including string length or thickness, can create serious risks.

In many cases, families don't learn about a potential hazard until a product is flagged by a regulatory agency.

Recalls such as this one are common. The CPSC identified several other children's products as choking risks this month alone, from busy boards to magnet kits.

What can I do?

For anyone who owns one of the affected sets, the first step is to stop using it and contact YouRfocus, the manufacturer, to seek a refund.

To request that refund, consumers were instructed to destroy the toy. Cut all the strings, write "DESTROYED" in permanent marker on the body of the toy, email a photo of the destroyed item to cuddlecubscreation@126.com, and throw it away.

Families can also review SaferProducts.gov at any time to report a concern or find out whether a toy has been recalled.

At the center of the recall is the CPSC's determination that the product "violates federal toy safety standards" and presents a "potentially deadly choking hazard," NewsNation reported.

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