Mom distraught after making concerning discovery in baby food pouch: 'It literally came out onto the spoon'

The mother of a 6-month-old baby shared her terrifying experience with a food pouch as a cautionary tale for others. She said she squeezed some puree onto a spoon and a piece of plastic came out with it.

TikToker Just Lyss (@lyssanikaye) shared footage of the bit of garbage she almost fed to her child and wrote: "Check your baby food!!!"

Just Lyss explained that she's been giving her baby Simple Truth Organic food pouches for about two months. To give her baby the food, she first squeezes it onto a spoon. "I was getting ready to give him this bite, and it literally came out onto the spoon," she said.

The video shows a closeup of a strip of plastic sitting on the spoon with the puree. "Simple Truth Organic, I need you to do better," Just Lyss said. "I almost just fed my baby plastic."

Commenters were alarmed, yet not surprised, to see plastic in baby food. One TikToker wrote: "I kept seeing videos of stuff like this, so I started to make my own!"

More research is being done lately about the harmful health effects of plastic. Scientists have discovered microplastics (tiny bits of plastic less than 5 millimeters long) in many places, including oceans, kitchen salt, tea bags, and human testes.

These microplastics are affecting both wildlife and humans. In addition to other health issues, researchers have linked microplastics to serious pregnancy complications and lower sperm count in males.

One way microplastics are formed is the breaking down of plastic pollution in our oceans. Reducing plastic consumption and waste is one way to start decreasing the amount of plastic entering our bodies.

In Just Lyss' case, other TikTok users suggested she avoid the dangers of plastics by making her own baby food.

One TikToker said: "These baby companies out here don't give a s***."

Another commenter wrote: "This is one of the reasons I always made my own baby food."

One TikToker shared their own scary story about puree pouches: "Got some for my nephew for Easter, and they had mold in them."

