Home improvement experts share critical tips for making smart solar panel investments: 'They're doing it for financial reasons'

There's a "gold rush" of sorts as companies try to sell homeowners on the idea.

Switching to solar energy is one of the best ways to save money on your utility bills while also reducing your household's environmental footprint. For homeowners, installing solar panels is the ultimate energy hack because they can make the cost of energy at or near $0.

However, finding vetted installers and choosing a solar system that's best for your home can be overwhelming, especially with all the options available.

The This Old House (@thisoldhouse) YouTube channel explained how homeowners can avoid solar scams. Since solar installation rates are more affordable and electricity rates are soaring, there's a "gold rush" of sorts as companies try to sell homeowners solar.

"There are also companies getting involved that might not be properly trained or in it for the right reasons," the video says. "A lot of times, they're doing it for financial reasons to obtain federal tax credits and state renewable energy credits."

Luckily, however, there are resources that can help homeowners sift through the noise and find trusted solar companies.

For homeowners looking to make the switch, EnergySage's free online tools give you access to solar installation estimates, allowing you to compare quotes in just a few seconds.

EnergySage offers more than just installation quotes, though. Homeowners can also take advantage of its mapping tool, which reveals, on a state-by-state level, the average cost of a home solar panel system.

The mapping tool also notifies homeowners of any incentives in their state that can help reduce the total installation costs even more. By using EnergySage's free online tools, you can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

Moving forward, it's best to take advantage of solar incentives sooner rather than later. Congress has signaled it may eliminate the Investment Tax Credit, also known as the solar tax credit, by the end of the year. As a result, in order to get the 30% tax credit, homeowners would need to install solar panels by the end of the year.

Even if buying solar panels may be out of your budget because of upfront costs, there are still ways you can reap the benefits of solar panels. One option is to lease solar panels through Palmetto's LightReach leasing program, which installs panels for no down payment and lets users lock in low energy rates.

