New report uncovers that Australian homeowners are rushing to install futuristic tech: 'Delivering ... at breathtaking speed'

A Clean Energy Council report revealed that rooftop solar panels and backup batteries are experiencing significant growth among homeowners and businesses in Australia.

As pv magazine reported, Australia is set to exceed its 2030 rooftop solar targets. At the end of June, 4.2 million homes and small businesses were using a combined 26.8 gigawatts of rooftop solar energy.

The council's Rooftop Solar and Storage Report showed that rooftop solar panel installations in early 2025 declined from the same time period in 2024. However, Australia is still set to exceed its 2030 rooftop solar goal based on current trends.

Meanwhile, Australians are buying backup batteries for their homes to pair with solar panels at a record pace. There was a 191% increase in home batteries sold in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

These trend observations in Australia are encouraging and a step in the right direction toward renewable, sustainable energy for the future. The surge in solar popularity is attributed, at least in part, to the Australian government's incentive programs that reduce the upfront investment for homeowners.

Pairing solar panels with backup battery systems is an excellent strategy for utilizing clean energy and maximizing household savings. You can also reduce your home's pollution output and contribute to a greener community by making these upgrades.

In the U.S., homeowners can reduce their energy costs to or near $0 with this strategy and save thousands of dollars on installation costs using EnergySage's free quote comparison tool.

EnergySage also offers a free mapping tool that displays the average cost of a home solar panel system, along with state-specific incentives, to help you save money.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

If buying solar panels for your home isn't within your budget, you might consider leasing them for $0 down through a program like Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program.

If you combine your solar and battery setups with other high-efficiency electric appliances, like Mitsubishi's heat pumps, you can lower your household utility costs even further. However, it's highly recommended to make these upgrades as soon as possible to take advantage of federal incentives in the U.S. before they expire at the end of the year.

"Just as Australians have long understood the value of solar in lowering household energy bills, we are now seeing a surge in battery adoption, which allows households to store their own clean energy and maximize savings," the Clean Energy Council's Con Hristodoulidis commented on the promising trend in Australia, per pv magazine.

"Australian consumers and small businesses are delivering the transition at breathtaking speed, turning suburban roofs into one of the biggest power stations in the country," he added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.