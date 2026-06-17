Before summer even starts, Aurora's reservoirs fall to 55%, and yellow lawns are coming

Lawn watering may be reduced to just one day per week.

With summer about to begin, the water supply in Aurora, Colorado, is running lower than usual. Officials are telling residents to expect more yellowing grass as they try to make limited reserves last through the hottest part of the season.

CBS News Colorado reported that Aurora's reservoirs are 55% full going into the first day of summer, far below the roughly 74% level the city typically sees at this point based on its 10-year average.

What's happening?

According to Aurora Water, recent spring rain has helped curb short-term demand, in part because many residents have been turning off their sprinklers during storms.

"We have had a lot of people comply, and that's been awesome," Aurora Water deputy director for internal and external affairs Shonnie Cline said, per CBS News Colorado.

But even with that recent rain, reservoir storage has not been meaningfully replenished.

Cline continued, "We will continue to see those storage levels decrease because, really runoff is for all intents and purposes, over."

Because of that, the city is depending heavily on its existing Stage 1 water restrictions, which allow lawn watering only two days a week and prohibit irrigation during the hottest part of the day, CBS News Colorado reported.

Officials also warned that Aurora could move to stricter Stage 2 restrictions if residents do not continue following the rules. That would reduce lawn watering to just one day per week.

In response to residents asking if data centers were responsible for the shortage, Aurora Water said that the city's data centers are low-water-use facilities under the law.

Why does it matter?

As temperatures rise, lawns, gardens, and other landscapes typically need more water, even as the city has less room to spare.

Lower reservoir levels can disrupt household routines, shape city water policy, and increase pressure on communities to conserve before conditions worsen further.

Worsening extreme weather disasters, such as prolonged drought and intense heat, can threaten lives and livelihoods by reducing the water available for drinking, cooling, and firefighting.

They can also endanger public health, particularly for older adults and outdoor workers, while increasing risks to community safety and economic stability as utilities, local governments, and residents all contend with higher costs and fewer resources.

What's being done?

For now, Aurora Water is centered on making sure residents follow the restrictions already in place.

Officials said many residents are already helping by adjusting irrigation schedules and shutting off sprinklers during rain, which has helped slow demand.

"Seeing your lawns turn yellow is very hard, and it's going to be happening more as we get into the heat of summer," Cline said.

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