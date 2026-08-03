From Florida to Arizona, gardeners share the August crops that set up a thriving fall garden

"I attempted my first winter garden last year, from your tips, with great success."

August can feel like the point in the growing season when even the most enthusiastic gardeners start to lose steam, but a new multi-climate gardening roundup is reminding viewers that late summer is not necessarily the end of the season — it can be the beginning of a productive and colorful fall garden.

What's happening?

A recent Epic Gardening (@epicgardening) YouTube video brings together gardeners and content creators from very different regions — including Florida, Arizona, Texas, and cooler short-season climates — to share the crops they start in August to keep their gardens going into fall.

The host summed up the late-summer gardening slump by saying, "August is that month in the garden where I get slightly burnt out of it, and that is what this video is here to prevent."

While the recommendations varied by climate, the core message remained the same: Plant for the conditions ahead rather than the heat of the present moment.

Suggested crops included flowers such as German chamomile and snapdragons, along with fall vegetables including Red Russian kale, carrots, winter radishes, beets, celery, broccoli, and black-eyed peas.

One commenter wrote, "Thanks for showing multiple zones. It is so helpful!"

Why does it matter?

A repeated takeaway from the video was that some crops get labeled difficult when the bigger issue is timing.

The growers pointed to plants such as carrots, broccoli, and snapdragons as examples that often perform poorly simply because they go into the garden during the wrong season.

Growing food at home can help reduce grocery bills, especially for staples such as greens, carrots, beets, broccoli, and herbs. It can also provide fresher, better-tasting produce than fruits and vegetables that may have spent days in transit or sitting on store shelves.

Gardening can encourage physical activity through digging, sowing, and harvesting while also supporting mental well-being by offering stress relief, routine, and time outdoors.

One commenter wrote, "Love seeing the Arizona representation! Our summers are soo harsh! So it's really nice to see what plants are withstanding the Arizona full sun."

What can I do?

If you want to make the most of August planting, it helps to focus first on your local conditions rather than the calendar alone.

A gardener in Florida may delay carrot planting until late August, while someone in a short-season region may start kale or beets earlier to stay ahead of the first frost.

It can also help to separate direct-sow crops from those better started in trays. Carrots, radishes, beets, and black-eyed peas were strong direct-sow options, while celery was recommended for seed trays first because it germinates slowly and benefits from additional attention.

Gardeners in especially hot regions can also help young plants get established with shade cloth, mulch, and steady watering until temperatures begin to cool. That can make fall planting more manageable without depending on harsh inputs.

"August is packed with planting opportunities," the video caption reads.

One comment read, "I attempted my first winter garden last year, from your tips, with great success."

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