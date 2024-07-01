Attic fans are one of the easiest and cheapest ways to cool your home during the summer — here's how they work

"It'll always be fully charged just when your roof is heating up."

Some common building materials absorb a lot of sunlight and radiate it inward as heat, and roofing tiles are among the worst — especially darker ones.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, traditional roofs can hit or even exceed 150 degrees Fahrenheit in summer weather — and that heat can radiate to your home's interior.

But there are plenty of ways to cool off without breaking the bank, and an attic fan is one of the best.

What is an attic fan?

Attic fans can be installed in your roof or on the wall just under it, creating ventilation for your attic or crawlspace. They vent hot air from just under the roof and draw cooler air into the space.

While they won't make your home cooler than the ambient temperature, they will prevent an overheated roof from making your home hotter than the outside air.

How will an attic fan save me money?

When you run an air conditioner or use a heat pump to cool your home, every bit of cooling power costs energy and therefore money. If your home is hot to start with, it will take more energy for your AC to cool it down than if it's just warm.

An attic fan helps lower that starting temperature in an energy-efficient way so your AC has less work to do. The fan still runs on electricity, but it uses less than the AC or heat pump. With your attic fan and your HVAC system working together, your energy bill will be lower.

Plus, you're causing less air pollution by using less electricity, which is great for your health and the planet.

Where should I start?

If you really want to save money, then don't choose just any fan; choose the Remington solar attic fan. This unit runs on solar power, so you won't even need to hook it up to your power supply, and it won't be on your energy bill.

The Remington solar attic fan comes in sizes from 20 to 40 watts, meaning there's a size for every home, and it can be installed without the help of an electrician. Once in place, it activates automatically at temperatures over 80 degrees or humidity over 75%. Since it's powered by the sun, it'll always be fully charged just when your roof is heating up.

