Worried parent seeks advice over hazards of home feature: 'Personally, I wouldn't have that in my yard'

One Redditor made a post asking, "Astroturf hurting my toddlers? Or am I nuts." This came after the person had already ripped out their existing lawn and replaced it with astroturf, which led to them researching the material.

The homeowner admitted to thinking this was a more practical decision since turf doesn't require care like watering or cutting. This fake yard material may be low-maintenance, but at what other cost?

The worried parent mentions how they're worried if now their kids "laying on the warm turf every day is hurting them." There is reason for concern since the Institute for Climate Change, Environmental Health, and Exposomics advises against installation due to the potential exposure to chemicals.

The Institute reports that Mount Sinai studies show carcinogenic chemicals like benzene, arsenic, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been found in the turf material, which one can ingest by breathing or absorbing through the skin. Neurotoxins like lead and zinc and reproductive toxins such as phthalates are also present.

Using turf on your property can also affect soil health since it can block the water, sun, and air microorganisms need to thrive. Plus, this artificial lawn provides neither the oxygen nor a habitat for friendly wildlife like pollinators that natural grass does. It can also become hotter than real grass. Such heat has caused skin burns and heat exhaustion in athletes, so children playing on it may also be susceptible to these issues.

The OP can always rip this turf out and switch back to a natural lawn. Planting buffalo grass provides a low-maintenance alternative to other natural grasses while hosting the green skipper butterfly and various grasshoppers.

Many people in the comments wanted the OP against using astroturf because of its harmful impact.

"Personally, I wouldn't have that in my yard. Not much helpful advice but minimizing the plastic near/in/around us is a priority for us," one person responded.

Someone advised: "I would replace it with clover or wildflowers, there's different yard blends that need less watering and mowing and are good for bees."

Another comment relayed that "some articles about a potential link between brain cancer in Phillies baseball players and artificial turf, since their home field has it."

