Government officials confirm controversial policy to shake up homebuilding: 'I believe in freedom of choice'

by Michael Muir
The story also illustrates the power of local action.

Photo Credit: iStock

An Oregon town will impose a fee on new buildings seeking to hook up to natural gas following years of advocacy by youth climate groups. The Ashland City Council approved the controversial policy despite pushback from utility companies and unions, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Piper Banks, a high school senior and member of the Rogue Climate Action Team, said of the fee, "It's hoping to push Ashland to make sure we're meeting our climate goals and addressing the climate crisis within Ashland," per OPB.

The main opponent to the ordinance was Avista, an energy company that serves the area. Similar initiatives in Eugene, Oregon, and Berkeley, California, were defeated due to the intervention of gas companies, but the Ashland City Council stood firm. 

City Council member Jeff Dahle said, "I believe in freedom of choice, especially as it relates to energy. But with that choice comes an equal amount of responsibility," per OPB.

Natural gas was considered the cleanest fossil fuel; burning it for energy releases far less harmful pollution than coal or petroleum. However, new research indicates that it's much dirtier than previously thought. One problem is that its primary component, methane, is 34 times stronger than carbon dioxide at trapping heat, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. Methane leaks are found throughout the natural gas system. 

Secondly, the process of extracting natural gas through hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, causes immense environmental destruction, creates vast quantities of wastewater, pollutes water, and releases harmful gases into the atmosphere. Legislation such as the ordinance passed by the Ashland City Council will help curb the harmful effects of fracking by discouraging new homeowners from hooking up to natural gas systems in the first place.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The story also illustrates the power of local action. Community-led efforts to protect the environment can succeed even against large corporations. Similarly, they encourage the use of more eco-friendly devices, including solar panels and heat pumps. Not only are these systems better for the environment, but they also reduce your energy bills. 

