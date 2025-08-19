Potential homebuyer met with warnings over harmful yard feature: 'Immediately makes me dislike a property'

A potential new homebuyer took to Reddit's r/HousingUK to voice anxiety about potentially inheriting a yard covered in artificial grass. Far from the "low-maintenance" quick fix it markets itself as, artificial turf carries hidden costs to health, your neighborhood's ecosystem, and your wallet.

"This immediately makes me dislike a property! It's a big turn off for me," they said in the post. "So many houses have it now, and I can't stand the stuff!"

The OP then asked fellow redditors for advice: "Can I just rip it up and dispose of it? Will the soil underneath be knackered?"

"It's absolutely awful stuff and I would also be factoring in the cost of getting rid to any bid," one person said.

Most people told the OP they need to investigate what's underneath the turf. "Yes you can just rip it up, many people do. No guarantees what the soil would be like underneath," another Redditor said. "It could just need a bit of removing a bit of the soil on top and some new decent top soil put over the top. Who knows."

From a health standpoint, studies on synthetic turf are sounding alarms. Artificial turf contains PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," embedded in the material. These can transfer to human skin, raising exposures linked to cancer, liver and thyroid issues, as well as immune system problems.

"Our lawns are places in our homes where we should be able to play and relax, safely. They should not be spaces where we worry about exposing ourselves to harm," Kizzy Charles-Guzman, CEO of the Center for Environmental Health, said in a 2024 press release.

Artificial lawns also shed microplastics, polluting soil and seeping into waterways. The plastic materials also trap heat, often reaching extremely high temperatures, which can worsen urban heat islands and even pose burn risks.

Natural lawn alternatives offer better health and ecological outcomes. Native lawns and plants support biodiversity by providing food and habitats for pollinators, birds, and other beneficial insects. They help retain soil moisture, filter rainwater, and prevent soil erosion.

While artificial turf might look like an easy option, its health and environmental downsides make it an "awful" yard feature for any conscientious homebuyer.

