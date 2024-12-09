Homeowner receives urgent warnings over plans to use controversial landscaping product: 'Will I regret this?'

Artificial or synthetic turf used to just be found on sports fields, but as people look for alternatives to high-maintenance lawns, its use in home gardens is increasing.

Despite this increase, there is still controversy surrounding its use due to health and environmental concerns as one Redditor found out after sharing their plan to install artificial turf in their backyard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner had reached out to ask for advice on their plans for resurfacing their pool deck. They posted a picture of a pool deck they had taken inspiration from that had paving slabs with strips of artificial turf in-between.

"Will I regret this?" the OP wrote, to which several people replied yes before listing the health and environmental concerns associated with the grass.

Research has suggested this plastic turf could be exposing people to toxic forever chemicals that are linked to cancer, as well as heavy metals and other harmful chemicals. Artificial turf also gets really hot in the sun, which increases the risk of burns, and it is known to shed microplastics into the soil.

It is also really bad for the environment. The turf creates a barrier between the soil and the air, restricting access for animals and damaging soil health. It also stops the earth from absorbing water when it rains, which could contribute to flooding.

Installing a natural lawn is much better for your health and the environment and has the added benefit of being cheaper to maintain than traditional lawns. Using lawn alternatives like clover and buffalo grass is great because they need very little maintenance, keeping your water bills low and saving you lots of time on mowing.

Xeriscaping is another option that uses native plants and rocks to reduce the need for irrigation. This is great for conserving water resources, which is especially useful in dry climates. An added bonus is that native plants provide great habitat and food for a variety of wildlife, including pollinators essential for producing many of the food crops we eat.

This post received more than 200 comments, and the consensus was split, with several commenters alerting the OP to dangers.

"With all the micro plastics already out there, why add more?" one commenter asked the OP.

While another issued a warning, writing "As someone who grew up swimming at friends' houses in AZ… the ones with Astroturf caused serious burns on multiple occasions to various people."

